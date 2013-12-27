RPT-BRIEF-Norway competition authority approves Telia's acquisition of Phonero
* Says informed Nordic telecom operator Telia that its acquisition of Phonero could go ahead
Dec 27 Chengtun Mining Group Co Ltd
* Says lock-up period for 117.12 million shares to end, shares to start trading on Jan 2
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tuv65v
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
* Appointment of Chang Long Jong as chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: