UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
May 24 Chenguang Biotech Group :
* Says it to invest 6 million yuan in a electronic trading platform project with a Qingdao-based import and export company
* Says it to set up a new company for the project
* Says it to hold 60 percent stake in the new company
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zAVY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.