BRIEF-Saudi's Dallah Healthcare posts Q1 profit of 85 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 302.8 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 20 Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd
* Says adjusts private placement plan after dividend, to issue 90.7 million shares at 6.91 yuan ($1.11) per share
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/fyv49v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2374 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
ROME, April 29 The Knights of Malta, a Catholic chivalric order and global charity, elected a new, interim leader on Saturday to oversee a period of reform and restore calm to the organisation after its recent row with the Vatican.