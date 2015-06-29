By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, June 29 Cheniere Energy Inc is
moving ahead with a $550 million export terminal in Texas that
will ship processed condensate to international markets, a top
executive said on Monday.
In addition, the terminal will be able to export any type of
domestic oil if the decades-old U.S. crude export ban is ever
lifted, said Nelson Lee, director of crude trading and
origination at Cheniere.
"The reason why we're going ahead with that project is we
think that we will have unfettered crude oil exports in U.S at
some point, and there aren't the sort of logistics for the crude
to exit the United States," Lee said at an energy conference in
Houston.
Lee recently joined Cheniere from BHP Billiton Ltd,
where he headed condensate exports. BHP was the first company to
export condensate without waiting for approval from U.S.
regulators.
Speaking at American Business Conferences' North American
Crude Markets and Storage Summit, Lee said that the terminal,
slated to start up in 2017, will have 2 million barrels of oil
storage and dock infrastructure that can accommodate
Aframax-sized tankers.
Cheniere also is building liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
terminals in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Cameron, Louisiana.
The oil terminal will have storage and stabilization at a
hub in San Patricio near Corpus Christi, which will be connected
via pipeline to Cheniere's operations in Ingleside, Texas, on
the Corpus Christi Bay. There, processed condensate will ship
out.
Cheniere axed plans to build a condensate splitter at the
terminal, focusing instead on stabilization capacity, he said.
Splitters "split" condensate into various components
including jet fuel, diesel and naphtha, a building block for
gasoline.
Stabilizers provide less sophisticated processing that
removes natural gas liquids. In 2013, U.S. regulators started
telling companies that such minimal processing is enough to
qualify super-light oil, prevalent in the nearby Eagle Ford
shale in Texas, as an exportable refined product that does not
violate the crude export ban.
