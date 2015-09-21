MILAN, Sept 21 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG)
exporter Cheniere Energy announced on Monday a deal to sell up
to 24 cargoes to French energy giant EDF from 2017 through 2018.
Under the deal, the sales price of the shipments will be
linked to the Title Transfer Facility (TTF) in the Netherlands,
continental Europe's biggest and most liquid gas trading point.
But an industry source said Cheniere retained cancellation
options as part of its deal with EDF, meaning it could wriggle
out of some supply commitments if it found more profitable
outlets in Asia or the Middle East.
The exact number of cargoes firmly committed to EDF could
not be confirmed, although some sources believed only a handful
were fixed to arrive at EDF's newly built import terminal at
Dunkirk in France.
Cheniere, which has locked-up a large chunk of its spare LNG
export capacity already, is seeking fall-back options on where
to place cargoes from its first LNG export plant due to start-up
in December, a trader said.
The preferred market for LNG volumes has traditionally been
Asia and the Middle East, where buyers paid premiums as demand
rose.
But slowing growth in China and falling demand for gas in
top LNG importers Japan and South Korea, combined with a surge
in new supply from Australia and the United States, has cut
prices and prompted greater competition for market share.
Producers in turn are scrambling to lock-in buyers and set
up fall-back positions where they can offload supply as a last
resort in case demand sours.
A commercial source at the EDF-led Dunkirk terminal told
Reuters last year that talks were taking place aimed at selling
options to deliver cargoes into the terminal, rather than just
selling firm import capacity.
The Dunkirk terminal is due to come on stream this year.
The latest deal builds on pre-existing ties between the
firms. Last month Cheniere agreed to sell EDF 26 cargoes through
2018.
Volumes will be sourced from Cheniere Marketing's LNG supply
portfolio, the U.S. company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Mark Potter)