BRIEF-First Credit Finance says qtrly revenue was HK$25.8 mln
* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million
BOSTON, Sept 14 Activist investor Carl Icahn, known for making big bets on stocks, on Monday raised his stake in Cheniere Energy to 9.59 percent from 8.18 percent, according to a U.S. government filing.
Icahn now owns 22,682,159 shares in Cheniere, the filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows.
The billionaire investor scored a victory last month when Cheniere added two directors from Icahn Enterprises to its board. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* SAYS SHARE PREMIUM WITH OPTION OF REINVESTMENT IN SHARES, VIA CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 2.1 MILLION EUROS