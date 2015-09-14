BOSTON, Sept 14 Activist investor Carl Icahn, known for making big bets on stocks, on Monday raised his stake in Cheniere Energy to 9.59 percent from 8.18 percent, according to a U.S. government filing.

Icahn now owns 22,682,159 shares in Cheniere, the filing made with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows.

The billionaire investor scored a victory last month when Cheniere added two directors from Icahn Enterprises to its board. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)