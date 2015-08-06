BRIEF-Montebalito Q1 net result swings to profit of 81,000 euros
* Q1 net profit 81,000 euros ($88,128) versus loss 146,000 euros year ago
Aug 6 Activist investor Carl Icahn reported a stake in Cheniere Energy Inc and said he would seek a seat on the liquefied natural gas company's board, if needed.
The billionaire reported a 8.2 percent stake in Cheniere and said the company's shares were undervalued, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1UrgGLZ)
Icahn said he plans to talk with Cheniere's management about the company's operations, capital expenditures, financing and executive compensation. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HONG KONG, May 4 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd, the country's largest insurer by market value, is launching its first overseas fund to primarily invest in financial and healthcare technology worldwide, underscoring its push beyond its home market.