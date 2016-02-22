SINGAPORE Feb 22 A liquefied natural gas tanker
on Sunday docked at the Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana, with
only days to go before the United States ships its first export
cargo of seaborne gas from the lower 48 states.
The Asia Vision LNG tanker docked at the Sabine Pass LNG
terminal on Sunday, Reuters shiptracking data showed.
The tanker arrived in December in the Gulf of Mexico, but
has been anchored off the coast of the terminal after the first
shipment from the facility was delayed due to mechanical
problems.
U.S. company Cheniere Energy said it expected its
first cargo to leave the facility by the end of this month or in
early March.
"We will export the first cargo shortly. Touch wood, it'll
be at the end of February or in early March," Andrew Walker,
Cheniere Energy's vice president for strategy, said during an
energy industry event in Germany last week.
The Energy Atlantic LNG tanker, which was initially
scheduled to pick up the first cargo from Sabine Pass, has also
been sitting off the coast of the facility since January.
Once operational, Sabine Pass will be the first LNG export
terminal outside of Alaska. The United States has been exporting
LNG mostly to Japan from Alaska since 1969.
