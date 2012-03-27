NEW ORLEANS, March 27 Cheniere Energy Inc
plans to file a formal application in July or August to
build a second liquefied natural gas export plant on the U.S.
Gulf Coast, the company's chief executive officer told investors
on Tuesday.
The Houston-based LNG developer said in December it plans to
build the export plant at Corpus Christi in Texas, originally
the site for a planned import terminal, but it will need to file
for approval first.
"We expect it to be some time in July or August," Charif
Souki, Cheniere's CEO, said at the Howard Weil energy
conference.
The plant, which would have the capacity to export 1.8
billion cubic feet of gas per day, could be online by 2017,
assuming permits are granted by mid-2013, the filing said.
Cheniere has signed long-term supply agreements with
international buyers for its first proposed plant at Sabine Pass
in Louisiana, which is expected to start up in 2015, pending
regulatory approval.
Once expected to be a major importer, the United States now
has up to a century's worth of natural gas supply, prompting
plans to ship the cheap fuel to thirsty markets in Europe and
Asia where prices are up to five times higher.
Corpus Christi would comprise three production trains, or
units, all with the capacity to export 4.5 million tonnes per
year of LNG.