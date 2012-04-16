NEW YORK, April 16 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted Cheniere Energy approval to build a liquefied natural gas export plant at Sabine Pass in Louisiana.

The approval allows Cheniere to export up to 2.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Sabine Pass. It would be the first such plant built in the United States in nearly 50 years.

The company expects the project to be online by 2015 at the earliest.