Norway oil workers agree wage deal, ending threat of strike
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil and gas firms secured a wage agreement with workers on Saturday, ending the threat of a strike that would have cut output at five fields, employers said.
NEW YORK, April 16 The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has granted Cheniere Energy approval to build a liquefied natural gas export plant at Sabine Pass in Louisiana.
The approval allows Cheniere to export up to 2.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from Sabine Pass. It would be the first such plant built in the United States in nearly 50 years.
The company expects the project to be online by 2015 at the earliest.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.