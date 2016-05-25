May 25 Chenming Mold Industrial :

* Says to repurchase 8,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 4.5 percent stake) during the period from May 26 to July 22

* Says price range of shares to be repurchased is T$9 per share ~ T$19 per share

* Says total share repurchase consideration is T$363,357,431

