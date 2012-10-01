Chennai-based education support services company EdServ Softsystems Ltd has acquired the businesses and the content of Alta Vista, UAE, for an undisclosed amount, according to a BSE filing.

"It's a part of our strategy to expand overseas business by providing online learning and career solutions through mobile and tablet platforms," the company said in the filing.

The firm now gains content for K-12 and undergraduate courses/skills development programmes in Arabian language, and is planning to get it marketed in the Middle East via mobile platforms as part of its overseas operations.

EdServ already has app tie-ups with BlackBerry, Samsung and Nokia, and post-acquisition, it will be deploying the mobile content to the Middle East and other countries.

Founded in 2001, EdServ Softsystems focuses on software training, development and project consultancy in India. The company provides in-campus and off-campus academic support programmes in learning and assessment through its EdCademy solution. Other educational solutions include EdCenter, EdCampus and EdClass.

Last year, the company tied up with Tata DoCoMo to offer IIT-JEE and AIEEE test prep content on Tata DoCoMo's educational platform Tutor on Mobile. It also entered an agreement with smartphone maker Research In Motion to provide educational content through HumThum app on BlackBerry.

In the education space, Tamil Nadu-based The Indian Public School acquired California's South Hill Academy for $10 million in July this year.

