Oct 2 Cheops Technology France SA :

* FY operating income 3.3 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue 63.1 million euros versus 57.7 million euros a year ago

* Sees FY 2014/2015 revenue of over 80 million euros

* To launch new hybrid cloud offer, allowing private 'on premises' clouds to be connected with public ones