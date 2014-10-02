BRIEF-PCI-Suntek Technology unit wins bid worth 80.9 mln yuan
* Says its unit won a bid for metro AFC system EPC project in Wuhan, worth 80.9 million yuan
Oct 2 Cheops Technology France SA :
* FY operating income 3.3 million euros versus 2.1 million euros a year ago
* FY revenue 63.1 million euros versus 57.7 million euros a year ago
* Sees FY 2014/2015 revenue of over 80 million euros
* To launch new hybrid cloud offer, allowing private 'on premises' clouds to be connected with public ones
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit up to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 18.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan