MOSCOW, April 17 Russian meat producer
Cherkizovo on Friday approved a dividend payout of 54.6 roubles
per ordinary share, or 2.4 billion roubles ($46 million) in
total.
In 2014, Cherkizovo paid out a dividend for the first time,
earmarking 34.44 roubles per share, or a total 1.5 billion
roubles, from its 2012 and 2013 profits.
The latest payout equates to 18 percent of net profit made
last year by the largest meat and feed producer in Russia and
one of the top three companies serving Russia's poultry, pork
and sausages markets.
The company has been one of few winners from a ban on
Western food imports imposed in retaliation for sanctions
slapped on Russia over the crisis in Ukraine.
($1 = 52.3350 roubles)
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by David Holmes)