Nordstrom family exploring deal to take retailer private
June 8 Department store operator Nordstrom Inc said on Thursday that some members of the controlling Nordstrom family have formed a group to consider taking the company private.
MOSCOW May 12 Russian meat firm Cherkizovo said on Saturday it has set up a joint venture with Spanish company Grupo Fuertes to produce turkey meat in the Tambov region south of Moscow.
The companies will invest a total of 4.5 billion roubles ($150 million) in the project and aim to produce 25,000-30,000 tonnes of meat a year, potentially rising to 50,000 tonnes.
Production will start in 2014, Cherkizovo said in a statement, adding the facility is planned to reach target capacity in 2015.
Cherkizovo also produces poultry and pork.
JOHANNESBURG, June 8 South Africa has suspended imports of birds and chicken products from neighbouring Zimbabwe after it reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a poultry farm, the agriculture department said on Thursday.