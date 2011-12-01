* Earnings rise to $42.6 mln from $35.9 mln in Q3 2010

* Adjusted EBITDA up 32 pct yr/yr at $72.2 mln

* Sales increase 32 pct to $389.2 mln

* Sees favourable pricing environment

MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said it expects the pricing environment to remain supportive for the remainder of 2011 after posting an 18 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter.

The net profit rose to $42.6 million in the July through September period from $35.9 million in the third quarter of 2010, helped by an acquisition, organic development and higher prices, the company said in a Thursday statement.

"We have completed the integration of Mosselprom within the Group's production structure. As a result of the synergy benefits we have received, operational efficiency is increasing in our poultry segment, where we continue to deliver against our large scale capacity increase projects," said Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov.

Cherkizovo, which bought poultry farmer Mosselprom in May for $253 million , has been building up poultry production and targeting a 20-25 percent market share compared with just under 10 percent now.

It has recently launched a number of new poultry facilities and started construction of an agri-industrial complex which will start production in 2013.

"We are pleased to be returning to normalised profitability levels, offsetting the negative performance at the beginning of the year. Accordingly, management is optimistic that we are on track to meet expectations for the full year," it said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 32 percent in the third quarter to $72.2 million with a 19 percent EBITDA margin, flat year-on-year.

Sales increased 32 percent to stand at $389.2 million and amounted to $1.1 billion in the year to the end of September.

Cherkizovo is controlled by businessman Igor Babayev and his family.