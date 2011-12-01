* Earnings rise to $42.6 mln from $35.9 mln in Q3 2010
MOSCOW, Dec 1 Russian meat producer
Cherkizovo said it expects the pricing
environment to remain supportive for the remainder of 2011 after
posting an 18 percent rise in net profit for the third
quarter.
The net profit rose to $42.6 million in the July through
September period from $35.9 million in the third quarter of
2010, helped by an acquisition, organic development and
higher prices, the company said in a Thursday statement.
"We have completed the integration of Mosselprom within
the Group's production structure. As a result of the synergy
benefits we have received, operational efficiency is increasing
in our poultry segment, where we continue to deliver against our
large scale capacity increase projects," said Chief Executive
Sergei Mikhailov.
Cherkizovo, which bought poultry farmer
Mosselprom in May for $253 million , has been building
up poultry production and targeting a 20-25 percent market share
compared with just under 10 percent now.
It has recently launched a number of new poultry
facilities and started construction of an agri-industrial
complex which will start production in 2013.
"We are pleased to be returning to normalised
profitability levels, offsetting the negative performance at the
beginning of
the year. Accordingly, management is optimistic that we are
on track to meet expectations for the full year," it said.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 32 percent in the third
quarter to $72.2 million with a 19 percent EBITDA margin, flat
year-on-year.
Sales increased 32 percent to stand at $389.2 million
and amounted to $1.1 billion in the year to the end of
September.
Cherkizovo is controlled by businessman Igor Babayev
and his family.