MOSCOW May 24 Russian meat company Cherkizovo
Group swung to a net loss in the first quarter, hit by
subdued consumption and higher production and interest costs, it
said on Tuesday.
Agricultural producers in Russia received a boost when the
country banned many food imports in retaliation to Western
sanctions over the situation in Ukraine, but the positive effect
has been partly offset by a drop in consumption and prices as
well as weakness in the rouble.
Cherkizovo, a major producer of poultry and pork, reported a
net loss of about 441 million roubles ($6.6 million) for the
three months to March 31, against a profit of almost 3 billion
roubles in the same period last year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 76 percent to 725 million roubles,
though revenue grew 8 percent to 18.5 billion roubles on the
back of increased production volumes.
The company said that profitability had been hit by
seasonally weak meat consumption and poultry oversupply that
pushed prices lower while the weakness in the rouble had
increased the cost of purchasing imported feed components.
Cherkizovo also said that its interest costs rose 65 percent
year on year to 1.3 billion roubles because of higher total debt
and interest rates.
Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov said he expects to start
seeing improvements in the market in the second quarter as
consumers buy more barbecue food as the weather improves.
($1 = 66.9136 roubles)
