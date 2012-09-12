MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russian meat firm Cherkizovo said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit ro se 1 7 p ercent, year-on-year, to $5 6 .9 m i llion.

The company, which produces chicken and pork, also said in a statement quarterly revenues edged up 2 percent to $3 91. 1 m illion, while adjusted e a rnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 18 per cent to $85. 3 mil lion.