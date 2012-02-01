MOSCOW Feb 1 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo said on Wednesday its poultry sales rose 34 percent to around 260,200 tonnes in 2011, while pork sales volumes were up 4 percent.

"We delivered a 34 percent increase in sales volumes within our poultry division in 2011 through a combination of organic growth, the contribution from (acquisition of) Mosselprom, and the launch of additional facilities," Chief Executive Sergei Mikhailov said in a statement.

He added that the financial performance for 2011 was likely to have been in line with the group's own expectations.

Sales in the meat processing division were up 3 percent.

