Dec 2 The Chernin Group, former News Corp
president Peter Chernin's holding company, said on
Monday it had acquired majority control of Japanese anime
streaming service Crunchyroll, expanding holdings that include
stakes in online video company Fullscreen and mobile
entertainment network Scopely.
Headquartered in San Francisco, Crunchyroll has a free,
ad-supported service and a subscription service that the Cherin
group says has subscribers in more than 160 countries. The
company delivers content from Japanese studios and broadcasters
to viewers outside of Japan on desktops, mobile phones and other
devices.
No price was announced for the acquistion, but a person with
knoweldge of the transaction said it was close to $100 million.
The Chernin Group said it will maintain majority control
although Crunchyroll management and existing investor TV Tokyo
will maintain a "significant" stake.
"Our plan is to continue to grow the anime vertical as well
as launch new channels in different genres," Chernin said in the
statement.
The Chernin Group, which has financial backing from
Providence Equity Partners and Qatar Holdings, produces films
and TV shows. Earlier this year, it made a bid to buy the Hulu
online video site, owned by Twenty-First Century Fox,
the Walt Disney Co, and Comcast.