Sept 10 Apparel retailer Cherokee Global Brands
said Target Corp elected not to renew the
license of the Cherokee brand in the United States, sending the
company's shares tumbling 33 percent in extended trading.
The current license will expire on Jan. 31, 2017, Cherokee
said in a statement on Thursday. Target has been licensing the
Cherokee brand for almost two decades.
Cherokee earned $15.0 million in royalty revenue from Target
for the Cherokee brand, excluding Canada sales and school
uniforms category sales, in fiscal 2015, according to Cherokee's
annual filing.
The royalty revenue accounted for 43 percent of Cherokee's
total revenue for the period, according to the filing.
"The termination of our license agreement with Target for
Cherokee branded products would have a material adverse effect
on our business," Cherokee had said in the filing.
The company also reported a 3.2 percent decline in
second-quarter sales, hurt by weak demand for Cherokee-branded
products in the UK and Canada.
Cherokee's shares plunged more than 33 percent to $16.03 in
extended trading on Thursday. Up to Thursday's close, they had
risen about 25 percent this year.
