By Jake Spring
| BEIJING, March 23
BEIJING, March 23 Chinese automaker Chery
Automobile Co Ltd has filed a complaint with the
country's trademark regulator over Mercedes-Benz's use of the
"EQ" name for a line of green-energy vehicles, throwing up a
potential road block for the Daimler AG unit in the
world's largest electric car market.
A Chery spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday that the
automaker had filed a complaint with the Trademark Office of the
State Administration for Industry and Commerce, which it hopes
will bar Mercedes from using the name in China.
She said Chery has used the name "eQ" for its two-door
battery electric car for two years.
Mercedes showed off a concept car for its forthcoming line
of electric vehicles last year, saying it would build its first
EQ car in a German factory by the end of the decade. The
automaker said last year it could make EQ in China but did not
give a launch date.
A Mercedes spokeswoman declined to immediately comment on
Thursday.
A ruling in Chery's favour would be a blow to Mercedes in a
key market for new-energy vehicles as more electric cars are
sold in China than the rest of the world combined, thanks in
part to government initiatives targeting air pollution.
"If it entered the Chinese market, it would impact our
trademark rights," the Chery spokeswoman said.
"Mercedes Benz EQ and our (eQ) are extremely similar. Their
product is also an electric car."
China's central government aggressively promotes green cars
to fight intense urban smog and is urging its domestic industry
to leap forward in automotive technology.
(Reporting by Jake Spring and Beijing newsroom; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)