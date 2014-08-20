BEIJING Aug 20 Hony Capital, the private-equity
firm backed by Legend Holdings, said it bought a 20 percent
stake in Chinese farm machinery maker Chery Heavy Industry Co
Ltd for 696 million yuan ($113.3 million), seeking to profit
from Beijing's drive to modernise its farm industry.
Hony's stake was a part of a joint acquisition with its long
term partner Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co
Ltd . Zoomlion and Hony said in a statement
on Wednesday that they had bought a combined 80 percent stake in
Chery for 2.78 billion yuan.
China is seeking to increase agricultural productivity and
improve food safety, and its plans for large-scale rural
modernisation are expected to grow the agricultural machinery
industry sector to a total output of 400 billion yuan and
exports of $12 billion by 2015.
"We are optimistic about the growth potential of the farm
machinery segment," Hony Managing Director Cindy Chen told
reporters at a briefing on Wednesday. "Also, we've worked with
Zoomlion before."
Hony teamed up with Zoomlion for the buyout of Italian
concrete machinery maker CIFA in 2008. The private equity firm
has taken stakes in more than 30 state-owned firms, investing
over 14 billion yuan over the past decade.
Hony is among the best known of China's private equity
firms, and is an active investor overseas. The firm entered into
a deal in July to buy Britain's Pizza Express chain for about
$1.5 billion.
Hony has invested in sectors from heavy equipment to
renewable energy and film and entertainment.
Chery Heavy, which makes seeding machines, wheat harvesters
and excavators, booked 90.7 million yuan net profit in 2013, up
nearly 5 fold from a year earlier.
(1 US dollar = 6.1459 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Stephen Aldred in HONG
KONG; Editing by Anand Basu)