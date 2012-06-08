June 8 David Dreman, chairman of Dreman Value
Management LLP, which owns about 1 million shares in embattled
natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp, told CNBC
on Friday that Chesapeake Chief Executive Officer Aubrey
McClendon should either resign or be fired by the company's new
board.
"When you see all the things that Aubrey McClendon has done
in the past years in increasing numbers, I don't think as
talented as he is he should be a member of Chesapeake anymore. I
think he should be - either resign or be fired by the
reconstructed board."
He also said: "I wouldn't buy any more stock at this point."