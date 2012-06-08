June 8 Chesapeake Energy Corp will sell
its pipeline and related assets in three separate transactions
totaling more than $4 billion to help plug a $9 billion to $10
billion funding shortfall.
Chesapeake said it will sell its limited partner units and
general partner interests in Chesapeake Midstream Partners LP
to Global Infrastructure Partners for $2 billion.
The company also entered into an agreement with Chesapeake
Midstream Partners for potential sale of certain Mid-Continent
gathering and processing assets.
It also has a agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners
for the sale its interests in wholly owned subsidiary Chesapeake
Midstream Development LP.
Chesapeake expects to raise more than $2 billion from these
two transactions.