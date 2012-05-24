May 24 BlackRock's Global Resources team increased its Chesapeake Energy Corp stake to 4 million shares from under 1 million shares, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

While the group raised its exposure, executives within the team said Chesapeake's management issues are still a "distraction," the source said.

BlackRock's Global Resources team oversees over $5 billion in assets, as of March 30.

A BlackRock representative declined to comment.