May 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp defended
its board of directors in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday
as investors push for governance changes at the U.S. oil and gas
company.
Wall Street analysts and investors have called for change at
the company following reports by Reuters that Chief Executive
Officer Aubrey McClendon had taken out more than $1 billion in
loans using his interest in thousands of company wells as
collateral.
McClendon's lender, EIG Global Energy Partners, is also a
big source of funding for Chesapeake, a situation that could put
the executive's interest at odds with shareholders' interests,
analysts and academics have said.
"Chesapeake`s board is comprised of independent, highly
qualified and accomplished professionals who have the skills and
experience necessary to serve on our board," the company said in
the letter to investors.
Chesapeake's annual meeting is scheduled for June 8.