May 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp defended
its board of directors in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday
as investors push for governance changes at the U.S. oil and gas
company.
Analysts and investors have called for change at the company
after Reuters reported that Chief Executive Officer Aubrey
McClendon had taken out more than $1 billion in loans using his
interest in thousands of company wells as collateral.
McClendon's lender, EIG Global Energy Partners, is also a
big source of funding for Chesapeake, a situation that could put
the executive's interest at odds with shareholders' interests,
analysts and academics have said.
"Chesapeake`s board is comprised of independent, highly
qualified and accomplished professionals who have the skills and
experience necessary to serve on our board," the company said in
the letter to investors.
The letter was a response to a letter last week by New York
City Comptroller John Liu in which he urged shareholders to
withhold support for two Chesapeake directors who are up for
re-election.
Liu wrote that shareholders "urgently" needed new directors
who would have strong oversight of McClendon.
Chesapeake said in the letter that it had made a number of
changes since the April 18 Reuters report, including cutting
director compensation 20 percent.
"The changes now being offered, overdue and only
incremental, may address some symptoms of a captive board, but
hold harmless the root problem - the directors themselves and
their failure to protect long-term shareowner value," Liu said
in a statement on Wednesday.
Chesapeake's annual meeting is scheduled for June 8.
Investors have asked a judge to postpone the meeting, arguing
that more disclosures are needed about McClendon's well
interests.