BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
May 8 * U.S. judge says rules in favor of Chesapeake Energy Corp in bond
redemption dispute -- court ruling * U.S. district judge paul engelmayer says chesapeake's March 15 notice of
redemption to redeem its $1.3 billion of notes maturing in 2019 at par value
was timely * Judge rejects argument by bond trustee Bank of New York Mellon Corp
that chesapeake's redemption notice was untimely
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.