HOUSTON Dec 14 Chesapeake Energy Corp
has offered buyouts to 275 employees as part of the U.S. oil and
gas company's effort to cut costs amid persistent low natural
gas prices and heavy debt.
Although Chesapeake is increasing its output of more
valuable crude oil from U.S. shale formations, the bulk of its
production is natural gas.
While gas prices have recovered a bit, "the sustained low
natural gas price environment we have seen will have an effect
on the levels of activity in our industry and at Chesapeake for
some time to come," Chesapeake attorney Henry Hood said in an
email to announce the program.
Hood's email was first posted on the Oklahoma City blog, The
Lost Ogle.
The buyout program is aimed at longer-term employees and is
entirely voluntary, the company said in a statement on its
website. Chesapeake has about 12,600 employees.
After years of spending heavily on oil and gas properties in
shale formations, Chesapeake's debt has swelled to $16 billion.
Under pressure from large investors, including Carl Icahn,
Chesapeake has said it will reduce its debt to $9.5 billion in
early 2013.
Shares of Chesapeake fell 2 cents to $16.66 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.