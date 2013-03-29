* Establishes office of chairman to lead the company
* McClendon to retire on Monday
March 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp
appointed Chief Operating Officer Steven Dixon as interim chief
executive officer on Friday and made him part of a three-person
committee to search for a replacement for Aubrey McClendon.
McClendon is expected to step down on Monday.
In a statement Chesapeake, the second-largest producer of
natural gas, said its board has established an Office of
Chairman to steer the company after McClendon leaves. The
three-man team will also include Chesapeake's non-executive
Chairman Archie Dunham and Chief Financial Officer Domenic
Dell'osso.
McClendon's departure was announced in late January,
following a governance crisis and a liquidity crunch caused by
heavy spending on oil and gas properties, and a collapse in the
price of natural gas.
Chesapeake's board is considering both internal and external
candidates for the job they had initially said would be filled
by April 1.
Friday's announcement, however, indicates that the search
for McClendon's successor is going to take longer than
previously anticipated.
"Chesapeake continues to perform well and is successfully
executing our strategy to increase liquids production, drive
capital efficiencies across the business, and enhance financial
flexibility to prudently fund growth," Dunham said in a
statement.
Analysts have said several factors may have complicated the
search: the oil producer faces financial and regulatory
headwinds, it has a knotty financial structure that needs to be
simplified, and there is a crowded field of public energy
companies on the hunt for a CEO.
Chesapeake, which also drills new oil wells, has to fill a
projected $4 billion gap between cash flow and spending this
year and sell up to $7 billion in assets to help make up that
shortfall in an environment where deal valuations have softened.
Chesapeake, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, could not be
immediately reached for additional comment.
McClendon, who co-founded Chesapeake in 1989, was one of the
first oil and gas executives to recognize the vast potential of
the country's shale basins. But he stepped down as chief
executive after a tumultuous year in which a series of Reuters
investigations triggered civil and criminal probes of the
second-largest U.S. natural gas producer.
A company probe of the same matter found no intentional
wrongdoing on McClendon's part.