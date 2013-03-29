March 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it
had set up a three-person office of the chairman to take on
certain day-to-day management responsibilities as the search for
a new chief executive to replace Aubrey McClendon likely extends
beyond an April 1 deadline.
Chesapeake also named Chief Operating Officer Steven Dixon
acting CEO.
McClendon is expected to step down on Monday even if a
successor has not been named, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
The office of the chairman includes Dixon, Chairman Archie
Dunham, and Chief Financial Officer Domenic Dell'Osso.