Aug 6 CHESAPEAKE SAYS SOLD $100 MLN INVESTMENT IN CLEAN ENERGY CONVERTIBLE NOTES FOR CASH PROCEEDS OF $85 MLN

CHESAPEAKE SAYS RECORDED $15 MLN LOSS RELATED TO SALE OF CLEAN ENERGY CONVERTIBLE NOTES

CHESAPEAKE SAYS SOLD ALL OF ITS SHARES OF CLEAN ENERGY FUELS COMMON STOCK FOR ABOUT $13 MLN