Aug 6 Leading natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp has exited its investments in Clean Energy Fuels Corp, which provides natural gas fuel for transportation, according to Chesapeake's quarterly filing on Tuesday.

Chesapeake said the carrying value of its $10 million investment in a 1.1 percent stake in the 17-year-old company, backed by Texas oil billionaire T. Boone Pickens, had increased by $3 million before the stake sale last month.

But Chesapeake also sold a $100 million investment in Clean Energy Fuels convertible notes for $85 million in cash to a buyer who also assumed a commitment to buy the third and final $50 million tranche of convertibles.

A Clean Energy Fuels spokesman said Pickens joined up with private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners to buy the convertibles and assume the $50 million investment obligation.

Pickens, apart from owning a fifth of Clean Energy Fuels, has been a vocal proponent of converting some of the massive amounts of natural gas being produced in North America into transportation fuel. Chesapeake is the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer.

Clean Energy Fuels, based in Seal Beach, California, builds and operates compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas fueling stations, while also making CNG and LNG equipment and converting vehicles to natural gas.