HOUSTON Oct 3 Chesapeake Energy Corp
extended employment contracts with certain executives through
the end of the year as its board of directors reviews the oil
and gas company's compensation practices, according to a
regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Two of Chesapeake's largest shareholders, Carl Icahn and
Mason Hawkins, hand-picked four directors and a new independent
chairman in June following a series of Reuters investigations
detailing potential conflicts of interest by Chief Executive
Officer Aubrey McClendon.
The filing provides a first hint that the so-far silent
nine-member board under independent chairman Archie Dunham are
taking action.
The directors, who are probing McClendon's potential
conflicts, are also charged with shoring up the finances of
Chesapeake. The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company has been selling
assets and plans to reduce spending next year to help plug
cash-flow deficits in 2012 and 2013.
The employment contracts of Chesapeake's senior vice
presidents and executive vice presidents now expire at the end
of December, giving the board three additional months to make
any changes, according to the filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange.
A spokesman for Chesapeake was not immediately available for
comment on the extension.