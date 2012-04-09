IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS
HOUSTON, April 9 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on Monday it has struck three deals that will raise a total of $2.6 billion, a cash infusion needed by the U.S. oil and gas company facing a funding shortfall this year.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company will sell 58,4000 acres in Oklahoma to a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corp for $590 million. Chesapeake also is selling preferred shares worth $1.25 billion and also struck a $745 million natural gas production deal with an affiliate of Morgan Stanley.
Shares of Chesapeake rose to $21.76 in post-close trading, up from a New York Stock Exchange close of $21.47.
Chesapeake and other natural gas companies have cut production, as slumping gas prices have sapped profits.
ASTANA, June 10 There is no evidence a pact by global oil producers to curb output needs to be adjusted, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Saturday, describing the recent weakness in crude prices as an overreaction to statistical glitches.