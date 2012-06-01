June 1 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it
has found "significant" oil and natural gas reserves in parts of
the Anadarko Basin in the Texas Panhandle and western Oklahoma.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, company said an exploratory
well in the Hogshooter find of the Texas Panhandle and western
Oklahoma produced 7,350 barrels of oil equivalent per day during
the first eight days of stabilized production.
Other wells drilled in the area also had good results,
Chesapeake said.
Decade-low natural gas prices have prompted companies like
Chesapeake to direct capital to drilling in shale reserves for
crude oil and higher-priced natural gas that has a high liquids
content.
The company, which is facing a funding shortfall of about
$10 billion this year, plans to drill about 65 wells in the
Anadarko Basin. The drilling is already factored into its
capital spending plans.
Shares of Chesapeake fell 57 cents, or 3.3 percent, to
$16.33. The decline was in line with losses in the energy sector
and the broader market.