HOUSTON May 24 Chesapeake Energy Corp has put 504,000 acres in the DJ Basin in Wyoming and Colorado up for sale, as the U.S. energy company scrambles to raise cash to close a $9 billion to $10 billion funding shortfall.

The deal includes oil and gas production from 29 wells that the company operates and Chesapeake's interest in 24 non-operated wells, according to a prospectus on the deal.