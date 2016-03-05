By Heide Brandes
| OKLAHOMA CITY, March 5
OKLAHOMA CITY, March 5 Friends, family and
employees of Aubrey McClendon will gather on Oklahoma City's
riverfront on Saturday to pay respects to the U.S. energy
entrepreneur, a hometown hero who died this week in a car crash,
a day after his indictment on bid-rigging charges.
Hundreds of people were expected to gather at dawn in
Oklahoma City's Boathouse District, a recreation area along that
river that McClendon helped develop after founding Chesapeake
Energy Corp in 1989 and turning it into one of the
leaders of the U.S. fracking boom.
The ceremonial "paddle out" by rowers and paddlers on the
Oklahoma River will take place before a more formal public
memorial service for McClendon on Monday at Crossings Community
Church.
Oklahoma City has long celebrated McClendon for helping
revive the state's moribund economy with an oil and gas frenzy
that transformed it from a sleepy backwater to a vibrant urban
center. He invested in restaurants and brought the National
Basketball Association's Thunder franchise to Oklahoma City from
Seattle, where the team was known as the Supersonics.
"He did so much for Oklahoma City and Arcadia," Dusty Ward
of suburban Arcadia said while visiting a roadside shrine
strewn with flowers, wooden crosses, and an oil driller's hard
hat near the site of the single-car crash that killed McClendon,
56, on Wednesday. "I always felt a connection to him even though
I didn't know him well."
Mike Knopp, head of the Oklahoma City Boathouse Foundation,
said McClendon brought the city more than financial gifts.
"Aubrey influenced our way of thinking, believing we could
be world-class and inspiring us all to carry it out," Knopp aid
in a statement.
But McClendon was not without controversy. He
was known for lavish spending and making risky bets worth
billions of dollars on vast tracts of land that could
potentially be drilled for oil and natural gas.
In 2013, he was ousted from Chesapeake, the company he
co-founded at age 29 and turned into the No. 2 U.S. natural gas
producer, after a corporate governance crisis and revelations
that he had personal stakes in wells owned by Chesapeake.
McClendon soon bounced back and raised billions of dollars
by setting up a new company, American Energy Partners.
But there were nagging legal woes.
The day before his Chevy Tahoe slammed into a cement wall in
an accident police are still investigating, McClendon was
indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice on allegations of
violating antitrust rules by rigging bids for land. He denied
the charges.
Forbes once put him on the cover of its magazine, calling
him "America's Most Reckless Billionaire."
Jim Dean of Apex Remington Pipe and Supply, which did
business with American Energy, visited the makeshift memorial at
the crash site on Thursday.
"The guy had done so much for the state, the oil field and
the city," Dean said. "I wanted to come and show my respect."
(Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Ernest Scheyder and Matthew
Lewis)