By Jessica Resnick-Ault and Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK/HOUSTON, March 3
oil and gas entrepreneur whose outsized ambition and high
tolerance for risk propelled him to become a leading figure in
the American energy revolution, died in a single-car crash on
Wednesday in Oklahoma City. He was 56.
McClendon was considered one of the most influential CEOs of
his generation, revered by oilmen but despised by
environmentalists for championing the extraction technique known
as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, that ushered in U.S.
energy independence.
He was often compared to the titans of American commerce: an
Andrew Mellon or John Rockefeller of his time.
But some investors viewed him warily for his reported lavish
spending and mingling of personal and corporate investments that
eventually led to his ouster in 2013 from Chesapeake Energy Corp
, a company he founded in 1989 and turned into the No. 2
U.S. natural gas producer.
His death came one day after the U.S. Department of Justice
indicted him for allegedly violating antitrust laws by colluding
to rig bids for oil and gas acreage while he was CEO of
Chesapeake. He denied the charges.
Police said they were investigating why his 2013 Chevy Tahoe
slammed into an overpass.
Tom Price, a retired executive who worked alongside
McClendon for decades at Chesapeake, said he was resilient.
"Every day was a day that Aub(rey) was going to make the
best of it. He was a guy who could always find a way to make
something positive out of something negative," said Price, who
exchanged emails with him Tuesday.
Price said McClendon had bounced back from numerous
setbacks.
"I remember I once asked him - 'in the face of everything
you're going through, how can you be such a stalwart?'", Price
recalled. "And he said: 'What's the choice? I can continue to
try to build the best company.'"
In addition to founding Chesapeake, he was instrumental in
convincing the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team to move in
2008 as the Oklahoma City Thunder. McClendon himself held a
nearly 20 percent stake in the team.
Oklahoma's governor and energy companies mourned the loss.
"He played an instrumental role in America's energy
renaissance," Oklahoma-based Devon Energy Corp said in a
statement. "His philanthropic efforts and other contributions
have helped countless people."
McClendon is survived by his wife, Katie, a Whirlpool
heiress, and their three children, Jack, Callie and Will.
DESTINED TO WORK IN OIL
Born in 1959, McClendon seemed destined to work in oil and
gas. He was a great nephew of former Oklahoma Governor Robert
Kerr, co-founder of U.S. oil-and-gas pioneer Kerr-McGee Corp.
Despite the appearance of privilege, friends said he worked
long hours and weekends, and was fiercely competitive.
After attending Duke University, he returned home to
Oklahoma and later became a "landman," an oil field real estate
broker that puts together crucial but arcane leasing and royalty
contracts between ranchers and crude producers.
At age 29, he co-founded Chesapeake with his young friend
Tom Ward, who called McClendon's death "heartbreaking."
Tall and thin with a thick head of white hair, McClendon was
a tireless booster who often sported a tie printed with tiny
drilling rigs.
His leveraged deals and stirring speeches attracted
followers - and a long list of investors from whom he raised
billions of dollars.
His unrivalled drive to acquire and develop natural gas
reserves across the country mean that by 2012, Chesapeake owned
the drilling rights on more than 15 million acres, an area about
the size of West Virginia.
Chesapeake called its rapid and expensive accrual of leases
a "land grab," making McClendon the main character in the
biggest resource-driven land rush the country had experienced
since the 1800s Gold Rush.
His bold moves generated plenty of headlines. Forbes
magazine went so far as to call McClendon "America's Most
Reckless Billionaire" in a 2011 cover story.
CONTROVERSY
McClendon's final years at Chesapeake were marked by
frequent controversy. He helped cause Chesapeake's stock to
plummet amid the financial crisis when he sold hundreds of
millions of dollars in stock to raise cash for himself.
In April 2012, Reuters reported that a series of previously
undisclosed loans to McClendon could once again put him and
Chesapeake's shareholders at odds. McClendon had borrowed more
than $1.3 billion by pledging his stake in the company's oil and
natural gas wells - a controversial perk known as the Founder's
Well Participation Plan - as collateral. He used that money, in
part, to fund his share of the drilling costs of those wells.
Some of the loans came from an investor that also did business
with Chesapeake.
That report, as well as the company's mounting debt load at
a time of falling energy prices, helped turn the board of
directors against him, and he was stripped of his role as
chairman. The next year, he was out as CEO.
After leaving Chesapeake, McClendon quickly set up American
Energy Partners to make his comeback, raising billions in new
investments to acquire acreage in the United States, Argentina
and Australia.
Tuesday's indictment of McClendon followed a nearly
four-year federal antitrust probe that began as a result of a
Reuters investigation which showed that Chesapeake had discussed
with a rival how to suppress land lease prices.
In a statement on Tuesday evening, McClendon vowed to fight.
"The charge that has been filed against me today is wrong
and unprecedented," McClendon said.
CHARITY
While McClendon's energy deals made him one of America's
richest men and he bought fancy houses and wines, he was also
generous and funded athletic, academic and philanthropic
ventures around the nation.
Duke University and the University of Oklahoma have received
more than $25 million for sports facilities and dormitories.
Using his own cash and revenue from his firms, McClendon
helped rebrand Oklahoma City through philanthropy and real
estate development. The state capital is now an emerging center
of sports and culture.
As part of his efforts to attract top talent to Chesapeake
and its 50-acre red brick campus, McClendon had the company
built a 72,000-square-foot fitness center and a health center
that offered teeth whitening.
