Sept 27 Chesapeake Energy Corp said on
Tuesday that two board directors, including a representative of
activist investor Carl Icahn, resigned on Monday, a week after
Icahn more than halved his stake in the natural gas producer.
John Lipinski, who has been on Chesapeake's board since June
2014, and Vincent Intrieri stepped down on Monday, the company
said. (bit.ly/2cSkDJK)
Intrieri, who has served as senior managing director of
Icahn Capital LP, was on Chesapeake's board since June 2012,
when Icahn asked to replace at least four directors and revealed
a stake in the company.
Chesapeake in 2012 named four new independent directors,
three proposed by Southeastern Asset Management, its largest
shareholder then, and one proposed by Icahn, its second-largest
shareholder at the time.
Chesapeake said the resignations were not due to any
disagreement, but did not specify why the two directors had
stepped down.
Icahn said last week that Chesapeake's management had done
"an admirable job" over the last few years and that he reduced
his stake in the company - by 51.6 percent to 4.55 percent - for
tax planning purposes. (bit.ly/2cSkpT7)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)