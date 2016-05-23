CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, said it had issued or agreed to issue about 5 percent of its outstanding shares in exchange for debt over the past week. (bit.ly/1YTaWw7)
The disclosure made in a regulatory filing on Monday comes less than a fortnight after the debt-laden company said it had swapped debt for about 4 percent of its equity earlier this month. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.