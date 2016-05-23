CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second-largest U.S. natural gas producer, said on Monday it had issued or agreed to issue about 5 percent of its outstanding shares in exchange for debt over the past week, the second such transaction this month.
Chesapeake and other oil and gas producers have been undertaking debt-for-equity swaps or bond swaps to reduce interest payments and debt, taken on during a frenzy of shale development.
The company, which has more than $9 billion in debt, said on Monday it issued or agreed to issue about 37.1 million shares between May 16 and May 23 in exchange for senior notes worth about $166 million. The notes are due in 2017, 2019, 2037 and 2038. (bit.ly/1YTaWw7)
Chesapeake swapped $153 million of debt for about 4 percent of its equity earlier this month.
Up to Monday's close of $3.67, Chesapeake's stock had lost more than three-fourths of its value over the past year. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.