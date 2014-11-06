(Adds company declining comment)
By Anna Driver
HOUSTON Nov 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp
has received subpoenas from states and the U.S. Department of
Justice seeking information on its royalty payment practices to
mineral owners, according to a regulatory filing.
Chesapeake, which is also being probed by the DOJ and states
over possible antitrust violations related to land purchases,
said it is responding to the subpoenas, according to a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
A spokesman for the Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company declined
to comment on Thursday.
Chesapeake faces a slew of lawsuits from landowners and
others who allege the company has underpaid royalties for
produced and sold natural gas and natural gas liquids through
the use of improper deductions or below-market pricing.
Chesapeake said in its quarterly SEC filing on Wednesday
that it has resolved a number of those claims and has also
prevailed in some lawsuits.
Shares of Chesapeake fell 3.4 percent to $21.98 in midday
New York Stock Exchange trading. That compares with a 2 percent
decline in the SIG Oil Exploration and Production Index.
