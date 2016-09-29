Sept 29 Chesapeake Energy Corp said it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information on the accounting methodology for the acquisition and classification of oil and gas properties.

The natural gas producer said in May that it had received subpoenas and demands for documents from the DoJ and some state government agencies in connection with investigations into possible violations of antitrust laws relating to the purchase and lease of oil and natural gas rights.

Chesapeake had also received subpoenas from the DoJ, the U.S. Postal Service and states, seeking information on the company's royalty payment practices. (bit.ly/2dnnspG)

The company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday it had engaged in discussions with the DoJ, the U.S. Postal Service and state agency representatives and continue to respond to such subpoenas and demands. (bit.ly/2dnnsWM) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)