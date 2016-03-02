UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
March 2 Former Chesapeake Energy Chief Executive Officer Aubrey McClendon died in a car accident in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, police said, one day after he was charged with conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases.
Police said the vehicle was so badly burned they were unable to tell if McClendon was wearing his seat belt.
(Writing by Jeff Benkoe; Editging by Chizu Nomiyama)
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
TUNIS, May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs and a share in energy wealth have closed down another oil pumping station in defiance of government efforts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest.