WASHINGTON, March 4 The U.S. Justice Department
has filed a motion to dismiss a criminal indictment against
former Chesapeake Energy Corp Chief Executive Officer
Aubrey McClendon, who died in a car crash on Wednesday, one day
after he was charged with breaking antitrust laws.
McClendon had denied the charges of colluding to rig bids
for oil and gas acreage while he was at Chesapeake. In the
motion to dismiss on Thursday, the Justice Department said it
would "best meet the ends of justice in that the defendant is
now deceased."
The indictment followed a nearly four-year federal antitrust
probe that began after a 2012 Reuters investigation found
Chesapeake had discussed with a rival how to suppress land lease
prices in Michigan during a shale-drilling boom.
Oklahoma City police are investigating why his 2013
Chevrolet Tahoe slammed into an overpass, where it burst into
flames. They said the car was traveling above the 40
miles-per-hour (64 kph) speed limit, and that he was not wearing
a seat belt.
(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Jeffrey Benkoe)