ATLANTA/WASHINGTON, March 1 Aubrey McClendon,
former chief executive officer of Chesapeake Energy Corp
and a legend in the U.S. energy industry, was charged on Tuesday
with conspiring to rig bids to buy oil and natural gas leases in
Oklahoma, the Justice Department said.
The indictment follows a nearly four-year federal antitrust
probe that began after a 2012 Reuters investigation found that
Chesapeake had discussed with a rival how to suppress land lease
prices in Michigan during a shale-drilling boom. Although the
Michigan case was subsequently closed, investigators uncovered
evidence of alleged bid-rigging in Oklahoma. (reut.rs/1TPxUVy)
In addition to the federal probe, the Michigan attorney
general brought criminal charges against Chesapeake, which the
company settled in 2015 by agreeing to pay $25 million into a
compensation fund for land owners.
The Justice Department indictment paves the way for what may
be one of the highest-profile criminal antitrust cases against a
well-known U.S. CEO in decades, and could thrust McClendon, a
controversial figure whose aggressive leasing tactics are
legendary in the energy industry, into the highest-stakes legal
battle of a decades-long career.
Oklahoma-based McClendon is a shale drilling evangelist who
was once among the highest paid U.S. CEOs. He co-founded
Chesapeake with fellow Oklahoma oilman Tom Ward in 1989. In
2013, McClendon stepped down from the helm of Chesapeake amid a
liquidity crunch and corporate governance concerns. Ward left
Chesapeake in 2006 and founded competitor SandRidge Energy Inc
the same year.
McClendon, who is now with American Energy Partners (AEP),
was charged with one count of conspiracy to rig bids, a
violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, the Justice Department
said.
"The charge that has been filed against me today is wrong
and unprecedented," McClendon said in statement. "I have been
singled out as the only person in the oil and gas industry in
over 110 years since the Sherman Act became law to have been
accused of this crime in relation to joint bidding on
leasehold."
Chesapeake itself is unlikely to face criminal prosecution,
the company said.
"Chesapeake has been actively cooperating for some time with
a criminal antitrust investigation by the Department of Justice
regarding past land leasing practices," said Chesapeake Energy
spokesman Gordon Pennoyer. "Chesapeake does not expect to face
criminal prosecution or fines relating to this matter."
Chesapeake shares declined 3.6 percent in after-hours
trading to $2.66
The seven-page indictment alleges that McClendon set up a
conspiracy of two energy companies which agreed not to bid
against each other in purchasing oil and natural gas leases in
northwest Oklahoma from 2007 to 2012. The indictment did not
name either company.
The indictment comes at a time when energy executives across
America are already facing considerable distress. Oil and gas
companies like Chesapeake, SandRidge, and McClendon's new
venture AEP, have struggled as the price of oil plummeted
by 70 percent since late 2014.
Both Chesapeake and SandRidge, once storied firms in
Oklahoma's oil industry, have recently engaged restructuring
experts as they scramble to pay off billions in debt and avoid
potential bankruptcy. Chesapeake's stock price has tumbled more
than 80 percent in the last year. SandRidge was delisted from
the New York Stock Exchange in January, and closed Tuesday at 4
cents per share.
Much of the companies' debt was accrued in the period from
2007 through 2012 when McClendon was allegedly engaged in an
antitrust conspiracy, a time when Chesapeake was snapping up
millions of acres of land leases nationwide to expand its shale
drilling.
McClendon has also been embroiled in a lawsuit with
Chesapeake which alleged that he took sensitive company data
from his former company to build his new business.
The Justice Department said that McClendon's indictment was
the first case in an ongoing federal antitrust investigation
into price fixing, bid rigging and other anti-competitive
conduct in the oil and natural gas industry.
"His actions put company profits ahead of the interests of
leaseholders entitled to competitive bids for oil and gas rights
on their land. Executives who abuse their positions as leaders
of major corporations to organize criminal activity must be held
accountable for their actions," said Assistant Attorney General
Bill Baer, head of Justice Department's Antitrust Division.
Chesapeake, SandRidge, and McClendon had previously
disclosed in securities filings that they were being
investigated by the Justice Department's Antitrust Division.
