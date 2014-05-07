UPDATE 9-Oil slips as U.S. drilling recovery offsets OPEC-led cuts
* Iraqi oil min sees oil prices rising to $60-$65 per barrel (Updates prices, adds technical trend, forecast)
May 7 Chesapeake Energy Corp, the second largest U.S. producer of natural gas, reported a sharply higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher prices.
Profit in the first quarter was $374 million, or 54 cents per share, compared with $15 million, or 2 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma company said its oil and gas production was 675,200 barrels oil equivalent per day, up 11 percent from a year ago after adjusting for asset sales. (Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 23 A Delaware court revived an investor lawsuit against Energy Transfer Partners over its $11 billion acquisition of Regency Energy Partners in a case focused on protections for investors in master limited partnerships.
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.