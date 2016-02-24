Feb 24 U.S. natural gas producer Chesapeake
Energy Corp forecast lower capital spending for 2016 and
said it would sell more assets worth $500 million-$1 billion.
The company said on Wednesday it planned to spend $1.3
billion-$1.8 billion this year, 57 percent lower than 2015
levels.
Chesapeake said production could fall by as much as 5
percent this year due to the asset sales.
The company reported a net loss $2.23 billion, or $3.36 per
share, attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter ended
Dec. 31.
Chesapeake had a profit of $586 million, or 81 cents per
share, a year earlier.
